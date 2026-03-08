Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chief and YSR Congress Party Leader YV Subba Reddy on Sunday offered a prayer at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after the darshan, TTD officials honoured him with silk clothes in the Ranganayaka Mandapam of Lord Venkateswara.

The party officials also presented him with the Lord's prasadams.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu High Court Justice Sushrut Aravind also arrived to get the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Meanwhile on February 7, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amarnath questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the allegedly false claim of animal fat mixed in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu.

Citing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which stated against the presence of animal fat in the laddus, Amarnath asked whether another committee is being formed to "blame the YSRCP."

"After the SIT report constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court clearly stated that there was no animal fat in the TTD laddu, why is another committee being formed? Is Chandrababu Naidu forming committees just to falsely claim that there is animal fat in the TTD laddu? Is another committee being created only to push blame onto YSRCP?" he questioned. (ANI)

