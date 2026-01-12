New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to the Cardiology Department of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS), Delhi, on Monday.

According to sources, the former Vice President is in stable condition. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Salary Cut for Neglecting Parents: Telangana Govt Plans 10% Pay Deduction for Employees Not Supporting Parents.

The former Vice President resigned in July 2025 "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," the resignation letter said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Election Commission Bars Maharashtra Govt From Depositing Amount in Advance Ahead of BMC Elections.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

Dhankhar's resignation was accepted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a day after.

Earlier, Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS on March 9 following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain and was discharged on March 12.

In a statement, AIIMS had said, "After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days."(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)