New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The excavation at Kunal in Haryana's Fatehabad district has revealed the remains of "three successive occupational phases of the pre, early and mature Saraswati-Indus civilisation" which had a large expanse, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, also said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts archaeological excavations "regularly" in different parts of the country as an ongoing exercise.

He was asked whether excavations are still going on at the Indus Valley Civilisation sites and the latest findings derived from the diggings.

"The excavation at Kunal, District Fatehabad, by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Haryana carried out in collaboration with the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Archaeological Society, New Delhi, has revealed the remains of three successive occupational phases of the pre, early and mature Saraswati -Indus civilisation which had a large expanse," the minister said.

"The findings of the excavation include pit dwelling, square and rectangular mud brick houses," he said.

Findings from an excavation conducted by the Institute of Archaeology at Rakhigarhi in Haryana's Hisar district during 2022-23 include a housing complex of mud bricks, evidence of drains, wells, street, hearth, two burials of mature Harappan phase, seals, beads of semi-precious stones, terracotta objects and figurines, chert blades, copper and gold objects, he added.

The ASI conducts archaeological excavations regularly in different parts of the country as an ongoing exercise, the minister said.

Excavation at Pan Supari Bazaar, Kamalapura, during 2021-22 and 2022-23 exposed the structures of the Vijayanagara period.

"The excavation at Bewan, Patan, District Neemka-Thana, Rajasthan found significant archaeological vestiges from the Sultanate period to the ochre-coloured pottery period," Reddy said.

"The cultural phase denoted by the significant occurrence of grey ware with occasional occurrence of painted grey ware, black slipped ware, and northern black polished ware," he said.

