Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded widespread excess rainfall on Sunday, causing a rise in river water levels, hitting traffic movement in cities, and inundating farms in rural pockets.

Of the 75 districts in the state, rainfall was witnessed in around 68 districts, according to Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Held Captive on Baghpat-Meerut Highway, Wife Raped; Two Men Arrested After Encounter With Police.

During the past 24 hours till 12 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded an average rainfall of 1.3 cm -- 56 per cent higher than normal and categorised as "excess" rainfall -- the weather data showed.

The districts in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi and Uttarakhand, particularly Meerut zone, received more rainfall than those in the central and eastern parts of the state. The rains were followed by cloudy skies.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Flood Videos: Five Killed in Landslides, All Major Rivers in Spate After Heavy Rainfall.

Owing to the heavy downpour, the water level rose in the rivers flowing through the state, including Ganga, Ramganga, Yamuna and Rapti, the MeT said.

In the state capital, heavy rains during the afternoon led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing traffic snarls for commuters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)