New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to take Sanjay Singh to the office of the Returning Officer (RO) to collect the certificate of election on January 12 under appropriate security.

Singh filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections earlier on January 8.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia were produced before the court from judicial custody.

The Rouse Avenue court granted interim bail to Sarvesh Mishra until the disposal of his regular bail application.

He has been charge-sheeted along with Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia until the next date, January 20.

A special judge, MK Nagpal, granted interim bail to Sarvesh Mishra on the furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety in the same amount.

The court also granted time to the IO to file a reply on the bail application of Sarvesh Mishra.

Mishra was summoned and directed to appear before the court. However, he could not appear due to the hospitalisation of his father, who is suffering from cancer.

The court allowed his application, seeking an exemption for today only. He was charge-sheeted without arrest.

The court also directed the jail authorities to decide Sanjay Singh's application sympathetically, seeking a direction to provide him with a table and chair and allow him to carry some books in judicial custody.

The court has also directed the ED to file a fresh list of unrelied documents related to the case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Sarvesh Mishra have been arrested and charge-sheeted in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

The court, on December 19, took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his associate, Sarvesh Mishra.

On December 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case.

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4,

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it's a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. This case is presently at the stage of scrutiny of documents.

ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Sanjay Singh allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora, who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proven by an analysis of call detail records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of Rs 2 crore, stated the ED.

ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licences to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED had previously searched several locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate, Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED filed its first chargesheet in the case last year. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010. (ANI)

