New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on a plea by businessman Amit Arora seeking his shifting from RML Hospital to a private hospital.

He is an accused in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy and has been hospitalised since September 7, 2023, after he underwent surgery.

Earlier, he was granted interim bail for bariatric surgery in August 2023. He surrendered on August 31, 2023, after the surgery.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED and listed the matter for hearing on April 30, 2024.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with advocate Prabhav Ralli, appeared for Arora. It was argued that he is hospitalised at RML Hospital but his health is continuously deteriorating.

On the other side, Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, along with Advocate Vivek Gurnani, appeared for ED.

The applicant, Amit Arora, had moved the High Court for shifting from RML Hospital to a private hospital, citing a serious deterioration in his health despite being admitted to RML Hospital.

He had undergone bariatric surgery in August last year and was admitted to RML Hospital vide order dated September 6, 2023, for postoperative care. From time to time, the applicant has been highlighting the increase in the number of vomiting episodes, which has now gone up to 10-12 in number, thus compelling him to request a change in hospital.

Pursuant to the order of the bench, a medical report was filed on January 15, 2024.

Senior Counsel for the applicant vehemently argued that though the medical report states that the medical condition of the applicant is satisfactory, it is far from being so.

He had stated that the applicant is continuously vomiting 7-8 times a day and a report in this regard may be called from the hospital. (ANI)

