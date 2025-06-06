Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): An air of enthusiasm was seen in school children of Katra on Friday as they awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM is all set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar.

The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges

"We have come here to see PM Modi, who is coming here to flag off the first train to Kashmir... We are very excited we will get to see PM Narendra Modi for the first time... Kashmir is a beautiful place and I would love to go there..." told one student to ANI.

Another student said, "PM Narendra Modi is coming here to flag off the train to Srinagar. My whole school and all the teachers have come here. We are all very excited. The last time he was here, I could not see him, but today I am very excited that I will get to see him... I am so excited that I cannot express it in words. If I ever get the chance, I will definitely go to Srinagar..."

Students also shared their excitement about the inauguration of the train.

"The train to Srinagar will be flagged off today. We are happy that we will get to travel by train and also meet PM Narendra Modi... I saw him the last time he was in Katra, but today I will see him even more closely," said one student.

In line with his commitment to boost rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chenab bridge and visit the bridge deck. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge. He will also flag off Vande Bharat Trains. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others. (ANI)

