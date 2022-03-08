Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Over 200 Tibetans observed a candlelight vigil on Monday evening in Dharamshala over the death of Tibetan singer Tsewang Norbu, who self-immolated in Lhasa.

A young Tibetan singer, Tsewang Norbu (25), died after he set himself on fire in front of Potala Palace in Lhasa on February 25 and later died. Various Tibetan NGOs in-exile jointly organized the candlelight vigil here.

Programme coordinator of Students for Free Tibet, Tenzin Pasang says, "we are here for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with Tsewang Norbu, a young Tibetan singer who self-immolated in front of Potala Palace and it's such sad news we heard during Losar. This self-immolation proves what's happening inside Tibet like the repression they are facing... we are praying for his immediate rebirth and to have more freedom for Tibetans inside Tibet. 158 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009 as per recorded official record but there might be many more..."

Namgyal Dolkar, a Tibetan Parliamentarian in-exile says, "The situation inside Tibet remains the same in fact it has gone from bad to worse, especially under Xi Jinping's rule and hence a 25 years old who is possibly the 4th generation since the occupation of Tibet continues to speak up about free Tibet, about the preservation of our identity and it's clear that Tibetans inside Tibet even if we don't hear much about a protest the pain still remains inside the Tibetans' hearts so I think the international community must hear what the Tibetans inside Tibet are feeling in day to day lives." (ANI)

