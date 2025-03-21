New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Rs. 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in North Eastern States and Hilly States (including UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) are provided as unit assistance, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a release on Friday.

The funding pattern between the Centre and the State for the NER States and Himalayan States [Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir (UT)] is 90:10, whereas for the rest of the States, it is 60:40. For Union Territories without legislature, the Centre bears 100 per cent of the funding. The Ministry has released the central share of Rs 2,49,569.76 crore to the States/UTs since the inception of the scheme, i.e., 01.04.2016.

In addition to the unit assistance, the beneficiaries are facilitated with 90/95-man days of unskilled labour wages through mandatory convergence with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Support of Rs 12,000 for the construction of the toilet is also provided through Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for "Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29" for the construction of an additional 2 crore rural houses with an outlay of 3.06 lakh crores.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

