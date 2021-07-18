Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Haryana Financial Commissioner Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners to complete the work of property registration of Lal Dora-free villages at the earliest.

Lal Dora property is the name classification of a part of village land that comprises habitation, referred to as 'abadi. This land is used for storing farm produce and rearing livestock.

Kaushal, who is also the additional chief secretary in the revenue and disaster management and consolidation department, gave the directions while reviewing the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme through video conferencing.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020, to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

Kaushal asked the deputy commissioners to organise a special fortnight for 'property registration' and organise special camps in villages so that this work can be completed by September 15.

He further asked the officers to expedite the work of land marking, drone mapping and covering maximum villages on a daily basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)