Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Amid India's efforts to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday reviewed the state's preparedness over the sporting spectacles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced in Chennai that the Centre was working on hosting the two Olympics.

The Youth Olympic Games are a multi-sports event for athletes from 15 to 18, modelled after the Olympic Games.

During a high-level meeting with senior officials and Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, the CM was informed that the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation have already started implementing several projects in areas in the vicinity of Ahmedabad city limits as part of the state's initial preparations.

Discussions were held on the infrastructure needed to host these two global sporting events and how effective cooperation and coordination among various stakeholders can be achieved, said a state government release.

It was proposed that a knowledge and sports corridor be created along the upcoming 90-metre wide ring road on the western side of the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road of the city and surrounding the 36-metre road connecting Bopal and Palodia villages on Ahmedabad's outskirts, it said.

The CM was apprised that the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has planned to create required facilities in the surrounding areas of Sardar Patel Ring Road, and a land survey was also conducted recently near Godhavi village in this regard, said the release.

To develop these areas as sports, skill and education zones, the state government will consult stakeholders and review all the aspects concerning survey, land acquisition and public-private partnerships, said the release.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that the proposed sports, skill and knowledge zones are connected through BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) and Metro rail, the release said.

The BJP government in Gujarat had earlier announced that it was aiming to bag hosting rights for the 2036 Games and that authorities would engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about organising the quadrennial sporting event in the western state.

The state government has identified two mega sports complexes in Ahmedabad – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which houses the Narendra Modi stadium in the Motera area, and another in the Naranpura area – to host some of the events in case India wins the bid to organise the 2036 Olympics.

In August 2021, the Gujarat government had announced that the Centre has accorded administrative approval to provide finance for the upcoming Naranpura sports complex, which would come up at Rs 584 crore.

The sports complex is being developed as per international standards on a parcel of 79,500 square metres located behind Vardan Tower at Naranpura. Once completed, it can host national as well as international-level sporting tournaments.

