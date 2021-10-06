Muzaffarnagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday claimed to have busted a factory of fake bodybuilding supplements.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya told media that the owner of the factory, Asif Saifi, has been arrested and a case registered at Kotwali police station.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

During a raid at the factory located in Kidwai Nagar, large quantity of raw material was seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)