Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra a "direction-less party" which had taken a "contradictory stand" in Parliament on the three new farm laws, hours after Sena MP Sanjay Raut met farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said the Sena was like a "pot without a flat base" which never takes any firm stand on any issue.

"The Shiv Sena can bend in any direction. The Sena is a direction-less party that took a contradictory stand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the three farm laws. The Sena's stand indicates its indecisiveness. The party cannot take proper decision on any issue," he alleged.

Fadnavis was reacting to Raut and other Sena members meeting leaders of protesting farmers at a Delhi border.

Raut met Tikait and other protesters off the stage after reaching Ghazipur around 1 pm.

A major Hindutva ally of the BJP-led NDA till late 2019, the Sena was one of the 19 opposition parties which boycotted the President's address ahead of the Budget Session on January 29 and extended support to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

