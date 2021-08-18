The Leader of the Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadanvis. (Photos/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Devendra Fadanvis, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressing concern at the attacks on industrialists at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad district.

Fadanvis wrote that many incidents of attacks on industrialists have come to light in recent times in the industrial city of Sambhajinagar. He said that these incidents are hampering the efforts of bringing investment and generating employment in the state. These attacks create fear in the minds of industrialists.

Fadanvis requested CM Thackeray to look into this matter personally and solve the problem as soon as possible. (ANI)

