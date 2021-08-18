Pune, August 18: A case of fraud has been reported from Pune where a mobile shop owner was duped of over Rs 2 lakh by a fraudster on the promise of supplying him with mobile handsets. Reports inform that the victim of the fraud was duped of Rs 20.35 lakh in the Pimpri area of the city. According to a report by TOI, the complainant owns a shop at Shagun Chowk in Pimpri. The report adds that the man allegedly paid the suspect varying amounts between June and July for 183 mobile phones.

After the fraudster managed to gain the confidence of the man, the victim also gave him his credit card. After the man registered a complaint into the matter, police swung to action and began an investigation into the fraud. As per details by Police, the accused had visited the man's shop in December last year and introduced himself as the authorised representative of mobile phone manufacturing companies. Pune Techie Duped of Rs 15 lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns For Investment on Bike-Sharing App.

Believing the fraudster, the complainant placed an order for 184 smartphones for a total of Rs 14.2 lakh of which he paid Rs 4.2 lakh. Police said that when the agent demanded the remaining amount, the shop owner gave him his credit card.

The report states that the suspect used the credit card and used Rs 10 lakh to buy phones from mobile phone dealers in Aurangabad. The TOI report further adds that the complainant gave him Rs 6.15 lakh more for ‘consignment’ and other charges. The man realised he was cheated after the suspect started avoiding phone calls and threatened the shop owner, following which he filed a complaint.

