Thane, May 5 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons with counterfeit currency notes with a total face value of Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The seizure was made in the Bhiwandi area on the night of May 3, he said.

The trio has been identified as Suraj Shende (32), Bharat Sase (38), and Swapnil Patil (38). Citing their preliminary probe, the police official said the accused might have printed the fake notes themselves.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the printing operation and identify any potential wider network or syndicate involved in the distribution of counterfeit currency, the official said.

