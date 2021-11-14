Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A fake fertiliser manufacturing unit has been busted in a village here, police said Sunday.

The owner, Ramesh Pal, has been arrested, they said, adding 170 vacant bags with logos of reputed fertiliser firms were recovered during a raid at the factory in Kookra village that falls under New Mandi police station.

Also Read | Fuel Excise Duty Reduction: Irked with Recent Cut, Haryana Petrol Pumps to go on 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow.

Pal had been supplying the fake fertiliser to traders in neighbouring districts, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)