Gurugram, Mar 31 (PTI) Max healthcare has filed a police complaint against unknown people for creating a fake website in its name soliciting kidney sellers online.

The website also mentions the name of Dinesh Khullar, a doctor of the hospital, police on Friday said.

Also Read | Union Home Minister @AmitShah Speaks to West Bengal Governor and Inquires About the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

According to a complaint filed by Hardik Gandhi on behalf of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, the hospital came to know about the fake website a few days ago.

The website, which solicits people to contact them if they want to sell a kidney, also shows up when searched on Google, the complaint read.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Killing: Charges of Murder, Disappearance of Evidence Can’t Be Framed Together, Counsel for Accused Aftab Poonawala Argues.

"Max Healthcare Limited is strictly against the black market and trafficking of human kidneys in any manner whatsoever and the present complaint is to unearth the accused persons who are under the garb of fake identity and fake website using the decades-long and hard-earned reputation and goodwill of the complainant," read the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 66-C of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, South, Police Station Thursday night, a senior police officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)