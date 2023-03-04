Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The fake news being spread on social media on the attacks on north Indian workers in Tamil Nadu is disheartening and Tamils don't support separatism and hate propaganda against our north Indian friends, State BJP chief K Annamalai said on Saturday.

The State is aware of the great contribution of north Indian workers to infrastructure development, manufacturing and service sectors and various other development works in Tamil Nadu, he said.

"We Tamils do not support separatism and hate propaganda against our north Indian friends. Tamil Nadu, which nurtures those seeking shelter (Vandhaarai Vazhavaikkum Thamizhagam), welcomes and embraces all people and accepts them as a part of the society. The common people of the State accept and welcome the contribution of north Indian brothers and sisters," Annamalai said in a release here.

His party strongly opposed the spread of the false news on the attack and urged the State government to take strict action against those spreading such fake news. "This hate campaign, which started with the anti-Hindi survivalist activities launched by the DMK has now reached a point affecting the poor people," he said.

The current situation is the result of the DMK culture of mocking the people of northern States and humiliating their profession in the name of anti-Hindi stance, Annamalai claimed and added that since the DMK started it to till this day, they have been sowing hatred towards some community.

Since the last two years after the DMK came to power, many derisive speeches were made by DMK MPs and Ministers, Annamalai alleged.

"DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran insulted the northern Indian workers, our domestic workers, Gurkhas, construction workers and their profession. Minister Ponmudi said north Indians are selling Panipuri on the streets of Tamil Nadu. Minister Murthy incited by saying that businessmen from the north should not be allowed to do business in Tamil Nadu," he said.

DMK's ally Thol Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spoke in an intimidating tone saying the exodus of people from northern States has increased and his party members and another ally of the DMK, T Velmurugan of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party, demanded that those workers be sent back. But Chief Minister M K Stalin did not utter a single word to condemn the campaign against the migrant workers nor did he take any steps to rein in the hate campaign, he said.

Claiming that the Chief Minister was compelled to react to the assault in a train on a Bihari worker, Annamalai said it is the DMK's responsibility to stop this ongoing campaign of hatred against the brothers in the north through strict measures and also to dispel their fears.

Taking to twitter, he said "the divide that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation and is an opportunity for them to put an end to their defunct propaganda."

Party State vice president T Narayanan said Tamils lacked the culture to offend others. The State government should realise that if such false news continued to spread, then it will spell disaster to the State development and work atmosphere, as well.

"It will be a setback to infrastructure development and Tamil Nadu's economic growth will weaken. Hence, the government should identify those behind the circulation of unwarranted rumours and take stringent action against them," he said.

