Gurugram, March 4: A deputy manager of a private company was robbed of a gold bracelet by an alleged female escort here, police said on Saturday. According to the complaint filed by Nalin, a resident of Patel Nagar in Delhi, the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was returning home in his car along with a friend.

"I dropped my friend Lakshay at Huda city metro station when a woman came near my car and offered me escort service. I refused but she forcibly entered and sat next to me. I dropped her off around 100 metres away but later realised that my gold bracelet worth Rs 1.25 lakh was missing," Nalin said in his complaint. Delhi Male Escort Job Scam: Thousands of Youth Duped by Gang Running Gigolo Jobs Racket, Two Arrested.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified woman under sections 379 (theft), 424 (dishonest or fraudulent removal) of the Indian Penal Code at the sector 40 police station on Friday. Delhi Male Escort Job Scam: Four Held for Duping People by Offering Handsome Salary for ‘Gigolo’ Service.

"We are verifying the facts and trying to identify the woman with the help of CCTV footage of the area. The accused woman will be arrested soon”, said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of sector 40 police station.

