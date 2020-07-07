Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday warned people not to click on Tiktok links as they may contain malware aimed at capturing user data.

A Maharashtra Cyber official said the department had found that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links to snare people who want to download the video-sharing device that is now banned in the country along with several other Chinese apps.

He said online fraudsters were sending links through Whatsapp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.

