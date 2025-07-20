Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Following the alleged suicide case of a BDS student in a private university in Greater Noida, the deceased's uncle on Sunday claimed that the management had been torturing her for years, which led to her tragic decision.

He demanded justice and called for the university's license to be revoked.

Speaking to ANI, deceased's uncle said, "The management and faculty in this college are absolutely zero. Its licence should be revoked. Our daughter was a last-year BDS student here. There is no security here. For our daughter's death, the university's management is responsible. Management mentally tortured her for 2-3 years. That's why she took this step.. Justice should be served and culprits must be caught... Out of 6-7 culprits, only two were arrested. Police said that they will be arrested within a week..."

While the deceased's brother, Devender, said his sister took the extreme step due to the constant torment she faced. He further urged authorities to take action against the remaining suspects.

"My sister committed suicide after being mentally harassed by management and a lecturer, which led her to take this difficult step. After the FIR was filed, police arrested some of the accused whose names she mentioned in her suicide note. However, there are 3-4 more accused for whom no action has been taken. We are urging authorities to take strict action against them as soon as possible," Devender said.

A village representative, Charan Singh, stated that the college management had put intense pressure on the girl, which led her to take her own life.

He mentioned that the deceased's family had been living in Gurugram for many years and that her parents had recently met with the college teachers. Singh, along with many villagers, has urged the government to ensure justice for the girl.

"They (deceased's family) have been living in Gurgaon for many years, and their children are also studying there. What I heard is that the deceased's parents met teachers a few days ago. The college management put so much pressure on the girl that she took her own life. Many people from the village have gone to Gurgaon. We urge the government to deliver justice for the girl," Singh said.

A BDS student from a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, said police.

Two university staff members were taken into custody in connection with the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family. (ANI)

