By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh [India], October 19 (ANI): In the Assistant Director General Police of Haryana, Y. Puran Kumar suicide case, the police have taken possession of the deceased officer's laptop following court orders. The court had directed that the entire process of handing over and transferring the laptop be recorded to ensure data security.

Subsequently, the family handed over the laptop to the Chandigarh police.

The court made it clear that the laptop's data must be preserved and that the transfer procedure must be properly documented.

ADGP Y. Puran Kumar had shot himself at his residence in Sector 11 on October 7. With the family's consent, the post-mortem was conducted at PGI on October 15. The police investigation will now primarily focus on digital evidence, particularly the data from the laptop and mobile phone.

Fingerprints will be matched, and the final note and emails found on the laptop will be examined to determine to whom they were sent.

Earlier, Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia.

She demanded a registration of an FIR against the two of them. Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note.

Meanwhile, ASI Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Rohtak on 14 October, who also accused the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and his family of corruption, was cremated in Julana in Haryana's Jind on Thursday.

Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary, who attended the last rites, said that the State government will ensure justice to the ASI. Lathar's daughter said that her father "sacrificed himself" in the fight against corruption. (ANI)

