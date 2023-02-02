New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The family of a 50-year-old furniture designer, who was declared brain dead after a road accident, donated his four organs at AIIMS Delhi.

Bijender Sharma, a resident of Faridabad was brought to the AIIMS Trauma Center after a severe head injury on Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on the same day. Sharma's family members agreed to donate his organs soon after they were informed about his demise

The doctors retrieved the patient's kidneys, liver, and heart and allocated them to the recipients through NOTTO. His heart was transplanted in a patient at Fortis Escorts, the liver was transplanted in ILBS Hospital and the kidneys were transplanted in two patients at AIIMS Delhi and Army Hospital Research And Referral (AH&RR). The corneas have been banked at National Eye Bank in AIIMS, said the AIIMS.

" My father was a very kind-hearted and social human being. A huge crowd of his near and dear ones assembled in the hospital after hearing about this tragedy. We lost him in a very unfortunate way and it's our wish that his organs impart life to others who are ailing. He helped everyone when he was alive and he is doing the same when he is parting" said Sharma's son Mithlesh.

Dr Aarti Vij, Head of ORBO AIlMS said, "It is very tough upon the family to decide for organ donation in such unfortunate incidents like RTA, while they are in a state of shock yet to come to terms with their loss. However, when the family takes this brave decision, then all the stakeholders like Treating Doctors, Transplant coordinators, the Organ transplant team, the Forensic department, the Police, and all Support departments work very swiftly to coordinate the process and to ease the family from any further procedural constraints." (ANI)

