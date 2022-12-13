Faridabad, Dec 12 (PTI) A private school here foiled an abduction bid of two of its students, officials said on Monday.

The two unidentified accused had reached SRS International School in Sector 88 on December 6 and sought to take the brother-sister duo home claiming that their mother had sent them.

However, the school management refused and called the father of the students who asked them to approach the police.

The school management informed the police, but in meantime, the accused managed to flee.

The mother of the students filed a complaint and an FIR was registered at BPTP police station on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, her nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter take a private van to commute to school.

"On December 6, my husband had gone to Lucknow for business. He got a call from the school informing him that two youths had come to take our children home. My husband called me to check but I was surprised. He then asked the school to call the police," she said in the complaint.

"We are afraid as we don't know who they were and why they were trying to abduct our children,” the woman said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under section 363/511 (attempt to abduct) of the Indian Penal Code at BPTP police station, Faridabad on Sunday, they said.

"Both the accused are visible in the CCTV footage and we are trying to trace their vehicle. The accused will be nabbed soon," Arjun Dhundhara, SHO of BPTP police station said.

