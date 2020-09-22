Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI): The agriculture-related sector Bills that have been brought by the Central Government will not affect the farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

He also attacked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and said that he has not read the Bills.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said, "The agriculture Bills brought by the Central Government will not affect the farmers. Stalin is talking about the Bills without knowing it. We will oppose any plans which are against the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu."

On September 22, an all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Stalin against the Agriculture Bills and he announced a protest on September 28.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers.According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

