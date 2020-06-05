India News | Farmer Commits Suicide in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 5 (PTI) A farmer was found hanged from a tree in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh with the authorities suspecting that he committed suicide fearing failure to sell his sugarcane produce due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Ompal Singh, a resident of Sisoli village in the Bhorakala police station area, had left home for his fields on Thursday and later in the day, his body was found hanged from a tree.

His family told the police that he had been depressed over inability to sell his sugarcane produce due to the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and begun a probe.

