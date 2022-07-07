Fatehpur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A Dalit farmer ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in the Hathgam area here on Thursday, police said.

Family members of Cheddu (63), a resident of Kaseruwa village, informed the police that he ended his life by suicide, Ashwani Singh, Station House Officer of Hathgam police station, said.

However, the family members later alleged that the land on which the deceased had been cultivating for the past several years was dug up by the revenue department personnel recently, citing it as a pond, due to which the farmer was upset and ended his life, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the matter is being investigated.PTI COR SAB

