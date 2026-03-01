Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Team India's poor run while fielding during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup continued as a few dropped chances came during the must-win virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday.

During the clash against West Indies, Abhishek Sharma came running from extra-cover, but dropped an absolute sitter during the fifth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, that could have dismissed Roston Chase. In the penultimate over by Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek spilt out another catch that could have dismissed Rovman Powell.

This takes India's total number of catch drops in this tournament to 13, the most by a team.

Also, India's catching efficiency of 71.7% is the worst among the Super 8 sides.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (32 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) put on an opening stand of 68 runs for first wicket, but WI slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs, despite a fiery cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes).

It was the pair of Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Rovman Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes) who put on a fiery stand of 76 runs in 35 balls, taking WI to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in four overs) was India's leading bowler, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya dropping a spell of 1/40 in four overs each. (ANI)

