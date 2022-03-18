Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old farmer was feared drowned in a pit filled with water as he was walking towards his fields here on Friday, police said.

Sudesh Kumar and his son, residents of Zahidpur village near Mukerian here, were going to fetch green fodder for their milch animals when he accidentally fell in the pit, close to River Beas, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mukerian, Paramjit Singh and his team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, they said.

Divers had been requisitioned from Nawanshahr to trace Kumar, the DSP said.

