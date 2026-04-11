Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Nine people injured in a collision between a bus and a sand truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Saturday were rushed for treatment to the autonomous State Medical College.

Police personnel reached the spot after the accident occurred around 4:15 am today.

Also Read | Peenya Flyover Closure: Bengaluru's Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover Shut for 100 Hours From April 13, Check Timings, Alternate Routes.

The Principal and Dean of the medical college told reporters, "Nine people have been admitted here. All of them have minor injuries. The driver, Aslam, is seriously injured. Everyone has been treated. I got the information about the accident at 5 am."

A car was also damaged following the collision.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The bus was travelling from Delhi's Anand Vihar to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, a victim said.

Sudhir, who was travelling by the bus and was injured in the accident, said, "The incident occurred around 4:15 am, when the bus collided with the truck."

Further details on the incident are awaited.

In a separate incident on Friday, a bus accident occurred near Ghazipur, involving Maharashtra pilgrims, leaving 35 injured and 2 dead.

Additional Private Secretary (APS) to Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Gopal said that Jadhav and his aides immediately reached the hospital after receiving the information.

The minister directed the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and health officials to ensure proper medical assistance and treatment for the injured individuals.

"The accident left 2 dead, including a woman, and 29 injured. Families of the deceased are expected to arrive to complete formalities. Though the Minister could not attend in person due to an event in Delhi, he spoke with patients and officials via video call. The Chief Minister and senior state officials also assured full support and relief," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)