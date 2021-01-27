New Delhi [India] January 27 (ANI): A day after violence in Delhi during their tractor march, the farmer unions protesting against farm laws have postponed their proposed march to parliament on February 1.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference by members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu border. The farmer unions also said their agitation against three farm laws will continue.

BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal said at the press conference that the proposed march had been postponed due to incidents in the national capital on Tuesday.

"On Martyrs' Day, we'll hold public rallies across India. We will also keep a one-day fast. Our March to the Parliament on February 1 stands postponed for now due to this (yesterday's violence)," he said.

Union budget will be presented on February 1.

Rajewal, who is chief of BKU(R) also accused the central government of "planned conspiracy" to end the farmers' protest.

"Despite attempts to break it, 99.9 per cent of farmers were peaceful. Some incidents took place. There was blockade for us, not for Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee," he said.

Delhi witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. The Police has said it will take action against those guilty of violence.

Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. Delhi Police held a meeting on Wednesday to review the security situation in the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

