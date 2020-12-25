Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Farmers owning allegiance to the Bharti Kisan union (Rajewal) on Friday attempted to gherao the house of a Punjab BJP leader in Jalandhar where a function was being held on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Farmers tried to break barricades and police prevented them from doing so, following which a commotion took place in which headgears of some farmers were tossed up, police said.

A programme was in progress at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's house in Jalandhar where on an LED screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to farmers was shown to BJP activists. However, the BKU (Rajewal) opposed it claiming it was "incorrect".

Police said they didn't take off turbans of farmers. The turbans came off during the struggle which ensued while police tried to stop farmers, they said.

While farmers are dying in Delhi, the BJP leaders are putting up screens to hold gatherings, the BKU (Rajewal) said, adding they condemn the BJP's celebratory meets and gatherings at such a time.

The BKU (Rajewal) said their activists will gherao BJP leaders' houses tomorrow and hold a protest against the prime minister's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

