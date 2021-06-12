Sonepat (Haryana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26 and observe the day as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

"June 26, 1975 was a black day in India's history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency. Our agitation against the Centre's three farm laws completes seven months on June 26. We will observe the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside Raj Bhawans across the country," said Inderjit Singh, vice president, All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana.

According to SKM, memorandums addressed to the President of India will be handed over to state governors.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have been agitating for over six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

