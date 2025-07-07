Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7(ANI): A convention of farmers and landowners affected by four-lane highway expansion projects across Himachal Pradesh was held in Shimla on Monday, jointly organized by the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, other farmers' groups, property owners, and activists associated with CITU.

The gathering aimed to formulate a long-term strategy to raise voices against what participants called the "destructive and unscientific" widening of national highways, which has resulted in land loss, displacement, and a threat to lives and livelihoods in several districts.

Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

The meeting saw participation from residents of nine panchayats located between Kaithlighat and Dhalli on the Shimla National Highway, among others. Farmers from affected zones across the state also joined the discourse, voicing concerns over inadequate compensation, damage to their homes, and environmental degradation resulting from unregulated hill-cutting and debris dumping by private contractors and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, President of Himachal Pradesh Kisan, said, "Despite being near the state capital Shimla, the quality and monitoring of developmental works here are extremely poor."

Also Read | Failed Love Affair in Sangareddy: Youth Stabs Girl to Death After Argument, Turns Knife on Himself, in Critical Condition.

"Today's convention included affected residents from nine panchayats between Kaithlighat and Dhalli. The goal was to plan long-term agitation strategies and take the issue to both the state government and NHAI. The issue is not limited to Shimla it stretches from Parwanoo to Dhalli, and extends to all zones where highway, railway, hydroelectric and transmission projects are underway. These projects are impacting Himachal's delicate hill ecology and affecting small and marginal farmers," he added.

Tanwar pointed out that due to unscientific road cutting, heavy rainfall, and vibrations from machinery, several buildings have either collapsed or developed severe cracks. He cited the example of a multi-storey building in Bhattakufer (Shimla) that recently collapsed.

"Ranjana Verma's five-storey house in Bhattakufer was completely destroyed. We demand her immediate rehabilitation and compensation. Many other buildings have also become unsafe. In some cases, residents are unable to retrieve their belongings. Structural and non-structural cracks need to be assessed by a third-party expert body," Tanwar said.

He added,"If only a state-level engineers' committee is formed, it might not be acceptable to NHAI or the Government of India. Without proper structural evaluation, people will suffer endlessly. This must be treated with urgency and fairness."

Speakers at the event raised questions about the compensation formula that has been applied so far. Under the 2013 Act, they argued, affected farmers are entitled to four times the market value (Factor-2 compensation), not just double (Factor-1), which has been the prevailing practice.

Tanwar noted, "The Himachal High Court on May 22 struck down a 2015 notification that had capped compensation rates. Therefore, all acquisitions post-April 1, 2015 must now be recalculated under Factor-2."

He urged both the state and central governments to take swift action and implement the compensation promise made in the election manifestos of both the BJP and the Congress.

"We are determined to push forward the voice of the common people, especially small farmers, whose land and homes are being erased in the name of development," Tanwar said.

'Rain not the cause, highway cutting was': says Victim Ranjana Verma, who lost her house and collapsed last week due to heavy rain, reportedly because of unscientific cutting on the Highway.

"My house collapsed, but not primarily due to rainfall. For over 18 months, the highway widening work was happening just above my home. The constant hill-cutting and vibrations from machinery severely destabilized the building. Iron bars used for slope protection caused tremors that ran through the structure. Rain was only a minor factor. It had only just begun. The real cause is unchecked construction," she told ANI.

Verma, who has now been rendered homeless, said she is not alone. "Several others in Bhattakufer are living under constant fear. We want the government to provide all affected families with proper housing. This is not just about me it is about justice for everyone living in danger." She warned that nearly a dozen buildings are marked unsafe and are at risk of collapsing one after another.

The lack of demarcation, dumping, and unclear acquisition leaves farmers in the dark.

Yogesh Verma, a farmer from Dhogi village panchayat, said, "There is no clarity on how much land has been taken. While compensation is being deposited into our accounts, there is no proper demarcation on the ground. Debris dumping is severely damaging our small farms, pasturelands, and common village areas."

He added that due to the slope cutting for the four-lane expansion, both the upper and lower areas of his farmland have suffered.

"The agricultural system is completely broken. I don't know what logic was used to acquire the land. Under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, an Environmental Impact Assessment and a resettlement plan should have been mandatory."

Verma emphasized that even though only one bigha or half a bigha may be affected on paper, it often amounts to the total landholding of a farmer in Himachal Pradesh.

"Every person's damage should be individually assessed. The company must take responsibility. Homes built above the four-lane zone are in constant danger from machinery-induced vibrations even if they fall outside the officially acquired width," he added.

Though Monday's convention involved nine panchayats, organizers said this was just the beginning. A wider movement will be launched soon to represent all affected regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)