Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said farmers have made an immense contribution to make India the fifth largest economy in the world.

Addressing the 38th Foundation Day programme of the Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur, he said farming is not just a means of livelihood but also a driving factor for economy and social development.

"By implementing modern technologies in agriculture, the goal of ensuring food security and making India a developed nation by 2047 can be achieved," the Vice President said.

He said India is developing rapidly and the contribution of youths will further accelerate the pace.

Dhankhar stressed the need to use modern technology in farming. He urged students and scientists to share their knowledge with farmers and encourage them to utilise available resources.

"Chhattisgarh has a rich agricultural heritage. The state is witnessing an exciting era of innovation in the field of agri technology," Dhankhar said.

During the program, he launched the Sanjeevani Instant, Sanjeevani Madhu Kalk and Sanjeevani Rice Bar developed by the university and released the Agricultural Guide 2024.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was attended by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, state Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam and others.

