Ayodhya, January 20: 'Save Sharda Committee Kashmir ' has sent holy water from Sharda Peeth PoK to Ram Mandir Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. SSCK Head and Founder Ravinder Pandta said, "We have handed over the holy water to VHP leaders through our member Manjunath Sharma, who presented it to Koteshwar Rao in Ayodhya."

The holy water was sent by civil society members across LoC to Ravinder Pandita in September last year via Britain as the postal services between India and PoK are suspended presently. To refresh, Ravinder Pandita added that we had sent pious soil and shilas to Ram Mandir during 'Shilanayas' also 3 years ago. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Security Tightened in Ayodhya as City Gears Up for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla

"Consecration of Pratima of Bhagwan Ram is the second Pran Pratishtha after the consecration of Sharda Temple LoC Teetwal on June 5, 2023, since independence. We will lit diyas on January 22 at Sharda Temple LoC Teetwal," said Ravinder Pandita, Founder of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir.

With just 48 hours to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22. No Fake Messages on Ram Lalla: Centre Tells Media to Refrain from Publishing False Content on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the deputy inspector general of police, NDRF, shared details of the deployment of the rescue personnel in the temple town ahead of the big day. "Three NDRF teams have been deployed here ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The deployment has been done in coordination with the local administration and police. One of our teams has been deployed at the ghats. We are ready to deal with all sorts of contingencies," Sharma said on Saturday.

