Beed, January 20: From Lalita to Lalit and now a father - this is a remarkable journey of a police constable in Maharashtra, who underwent a sex reassignment surgery a few years back. The constable - Lalit Kumar Salve - who had undergone the surgery to become a man and got married in 2020, became a father to a baby boy on January 15.

A resident of Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka of Beed district, Salve is happy with the addition of a new member in the family, but recalls that his journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. Born as Lalita Salve in June 1988. She joined the police force in 2010 as a woman. But the cop started noticing changes in the body in 2013 and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of Y chromosome. Beed Police Constable Lalita Kumari Becomes Lalit Kumar After Sex Change Operation, Resumes Work

While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes. Doctors had said that Salve had gender dysphoria and advised a sex reassignment surgery. The constable underwent sex-change surgery after getting permission from the state government in 2018. He had to undergo three surgeries between 2018 and 2020. Beed Cop Lalit Salve Celebrates First Raksha Bandhan As A Man After His Gender Reassignment Surgery

Salve got married to a woman named Seema from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020. Talking to reporters, Salve said, "My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child." "I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled," he said.