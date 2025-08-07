New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Farmers from different parts of the country have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong assertion that the interest of farmers remains his government's top priority, praising his initiatives and expressing their faith in his leadership.

PM Modi on Thursday said that farmers remain India's top priority, stating that the country would never compromise their interests -- a firm message in response to the recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said while speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference here.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, farmers from various states expressed their support.

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh told ANI, "PM Modi has done so much for the benefit of the farmers, including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Dairy loans and other benefits. What PM Modi has done for the farmers, no one could ever do. We want him to remain the Prime Minister in future as well..."

Another farmer said, "PM Modi has given a lot of schemes for the farmers, including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Credit Cards for farmers... All the farmers are standing with PM Modi, and we will keep standing with him..."

"PM Modi has said that he is standing for the farmers and will support us in every situation. The rates of crops have improved. He is doing a very good job. PM Modi has always been with us..." a farmer from Haryana told ANI.

From Jaipur, a farmer said, "We are standing with the Prime Minister and the country. What do we have to do with America?.. The condition of the farmers has improved after PM Modi came to power. The government is doing a good job for the farmers..."

PM Modi's remarks come in the wake of the Trump administration's move to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. During trade negotiations, the US had pushed for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially corn, soybeans, and cotton. However, India has resisted opening the agricultural sector and dairy products, due to concerns about domestic livelihoods and potential impacts on farmers. (ANI)

