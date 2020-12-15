New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continued for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi on Tuesday.

Several former army personnel also joined the protesting farmers.

Also Read | Collab Is Facebook's Answer to TikTok; Launched for iOS Users.

Speaking to ANI, Kamaldeep Singh said that he has retired from the Army five years ago. "I was posted in different states of the country. We are also the son of a farmer. I come here as a farmer. I have these medals placed because I have done valourous work in the past and stood at the border. We want to show the government that if these black laws are not taken back then we will stay here."

"We are farmers and to demand our right is not wrong. We respect every section of society and we are here only against the bills that are against the farmers," he added.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2020 to Be Held in January 2021 Amid COVID-19 Protocols.

While some protesting farmers at Singhu border say there is a lack of cleanliness at the site.

"Administration is totally at fault for not providing water in washrooms here. We will die of diseases but we won't leave till our demands are met," said Bhaag Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, Punjab.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and additional forces were deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border as farmers' protest entered 20th day.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)