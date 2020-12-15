Gorakhpur, Dec 15: The annual fest 'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' will be organized on January 12 and 13 next year amid Covid protocols. This will be the first such event to be organized in the pandemic.

The Lucknow Mahotsav and Ganga Mahotsav that are held in November every year, have already been cancelled.

Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner Jayant Narilikar said, "Gorakhpur Mahotsav is a big platform for local artists. Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the festival."

He said that the sports officials had been asked to organize traditional sports at the festival.

"We are also making arrangements to ensure proper, regular cleaning of the premises, providing sanitizer and ensuring that all visitors wear masks," he said.

The commissioner also gave instructions to ensure preparations as per the agenda of the Mahotsav presented by the tourism officer.

The Gorakhpur Mahotsav has become a highly popular mega event since former MP Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister in 2017.

The festival showcases the local talent and attracts a large number of artisans from the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).