Berhampur, May 23 (PTI) A large number of farmers protested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, claiming that they have not received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The farmers, from Kolathigaon, Loudigaon and Mendharajapur, said that they have sustained crop loss due to the continuous rains in Kharif 2020-21, but are yet to receive the benefits.

Also Read | New Parliament Building: AAP Says Will Boycott Inauguration of New Sansad Bhavan, Says It Is ‘Upset’ President Droupadi Murmu Not Inaugurating.

They demonstrated outside the revenue divisional commissioner's office in Berhampur, and submitted a memorandum, urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene for the early release of the insurance benefits.

They said that farmers from other areas in the district have got financial assistance, but 6,000 farmers of these three areas were left out.

Also Read | Russia Extends Sentence of Jailed US Journalist -- Reports.

"We have been running from pillar to post since the damage of paddy crops. The district administration has been tell us to wait," said Suresh Naik, the sarpanch of Laudigaon panchayat.

The farmers threatened that they would not pay the PMFBY dues if their benefits are not released at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)