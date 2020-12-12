Kaushambi (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A group of protesting farmers were stopped on Saturday from making a toll plaza free for all vehicles on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, "The farmers were planning to make the toll plaza, situtated on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road under Kokhraj police station, free of toll charges."

"As soon as the police came to know about this, sub-divisional magistrate of Sirathu Radheyshyam Gupta along with Circle Officer of Sirathu Ramveer Singh along with a police force reached the toll plaza, and pacified the agitating farmers," he added.

After backing down from the protest, the farmers handed over a memorandum to the SDM, Abhinandan added.

