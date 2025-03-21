Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the devastating fire in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the administration to assist the affected individuals.

A fire broke out in a house in the Gajinag area of Kadipora in the south Kashmir district on Thursday and quickly spread to adjacent houses. Around 37 families have been rendered homeless as the massive fire gutted 22 houses.

Also Read | Delhi Government Gears Up To Enforce Ban on Refuelling Overaged Vehicles From April 1: Officials.

In a statement, Abdullah urged the Anantnag district administration to provide prompt assistance to the affected households with necessary relief and compensation.

He commended the efforts of the Fire and Emergency Services, Anantnag Police, CRPF, Army and local residents for their swift action in containing the fire.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Crude Bomb Hurled During Dispute Between 2 Groups Over Land Issue in Gonda, Man Dies.

Abdullah emphasised the importance of providing temporary housing and food to the affected families and conducting a prompt assessment to determine appropriate compensation distribution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)