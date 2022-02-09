Kota (Raj), Feb 9 (PTI) A man and his daughter were among three killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when the SUV they were travelling in overturned after dashing against a road divider in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm on NH-27 near Mamuni village, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 41-Year-Old Man Strangled To Death By His Wife Over Alcohol Addiction In Surat.

The occupants comprising 11 members of the family and the driver were travelling to Jhansi to attend a wedding function, Shahabad Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjeet Singh said.

Two other women members of the family escaped unhurt in the road crash, Singh said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ & Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched; First Sale on February 25, 2022.

Initial inquiry revealed that the accident took place after the driver lost control of the SUV while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle that suddenly came in the way, the SHO said.

Bablu Singh (50), his daughter Monika (19) and driver Mahendra Mali (25), residents of Ladpura, Kota suffered critical injuries and were immediately rushed to local hospital, where they succumbed soon after, he added.

Seven other members of the family including two women and a 15-year-old boy also suffered injuries in the accident and three of them, including a woman, were referred to Kota with critical injuries. The remaining four injured are undergoing treatment at hospital in Baran, the SHO said.

The family members refused for the autopsy of the bodies in Baran, following which they were sent to their home place in Kota, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)