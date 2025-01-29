Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against the father of a man, whose car extortion case accused Walmik Karad used to surrender before police, for allegedly selling liquor on Republic Day, which was a 'dry day', an official said.

Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Pune on December 31, 2024 in the extortion case related to the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

The car used by Karad belonged to a person identified as Shivling Morale, according to police.

The Necknur police in Beed on Sunday registered a case against Shivling Morale's father Pandurang Morale and another person under provisions the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for allegedly selling liquor on the 'dry day', the official said on Tuesday.

The police also seized 39 bottles of country liquor from the accused near a bar located on Karegavhan road in Beed and issued a notice to him, he said.

Notably, NCP (SP) MP from Beed Bajrang Sonawane earlier this month alleged that the car in which Walmik Karad arrived for surrendering in the extortion case was earlier part of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in the district.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder, while Karad is one of the accused arrested in the related extortion case.

