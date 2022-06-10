Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) A man and his son were electrocuted on Friday when the iron rod they were using to pluck a coconut came into contact with a live wire.

Police said the deceased were Appukuttan (66) and his son Renil (38), natives of Chowara in Ernakulam district.

"The incident happened in the morning. They were trying to pluck a coconut from a tree in their compound when the rod they were using came into contact with a 11 KV line," the police said.

They said the two died on the spot.

Appukuttan is survived by wife and two other children.

