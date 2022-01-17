Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A man and his son are on the run after allegedly beating up a MSEDCL assistant engineer in Thane district, police said on Monday.

Ashok Dharma Choudhari and his son Amit, residents of Ojiwale, hit the engineer after the state-run power firm disconnected supply to their premises on Sunday due to non payment of bills of Rs 12,000, said Assistant Inspector Santosh Darade of Tokawade police station.

The accused first argued with the staff who had disconnected the power supply and then beat up assistant engineer Atul Konote when he reached the spot, the official said.

Efforts were on the arrest the father-son duo, he added.

