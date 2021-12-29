Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday directed a leading school here to charge fee from its students as per rates in August 2014 as the educational institute had failed to have its fee structure regulated.

In an order, FFRC chairperson, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar directed the management of Minto Circle Higher Secondary School in Aloochi Bagh area of the city here to charge and collect fee as it stood in August 2014.

“The Principal/Chairman/Management of Minto Circle Higher Secondary School, Aloochi Bagh, Srinagar, shall charge and collect all types of fee as it stood in August 2014 and students/parents shall pay the fee accordingly,” the order read.

The FFRC also asked the school to display the fee structure including the tuition fee and annual fee, as it stood in August 2014, on its notice board within two days.

“Any breach of this order, which implements only Supreme Court/ High Court judgements and statutes, will result in penal action, as also, recommendation for de-affiliation of the school,” the FFRC said.

The order came after parents of some of the students studying in the school complained to the committee about the school's fee structure.

The FFRC said the school has not at any point of time submitted its record for regulating its fee structure and has thus violated the mandate contained in the Supreme Court and High Court judgement and has shown non-compliance of the statute.

The J-K High Court in its judgement on June 1, 2015 has given liberty to managements of un-aided Private Schools to approach the Committee for fixation of fee structure of each class.

It was also provided that “till new fee structure is fixed by the Committee, the management shall collect all types of fee as in August 2014”.

