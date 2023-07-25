Preparations for Kargil War Memorial for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the triumph of India in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan, at Dras, in Kargil (Photo/ANI).

Dras (Ladakh) [India], July 25 (ANI): On July 26, India will mark the 24th anniversary of its victory over Pakistan forces on the heights of Kargil.

The day commemorated as Vijay Diwas is a solemn occasion to remember the brave hearts in uniform who sacrificed their lives for their nation.

Also Read | Telangana: Farmer B Mahipal Reddy in Medak Earns About Rs 2 Crore in 15 Days by Selling Tomatoes.

Indian Army is organising a two-day event, which began Tuesday at the Kargil War Memorial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join the Indian Army personnel for the celebrations on Wednesday.

General (Retd) Ved Prakash Malik who was the Army Chief during the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan recalls the victory of his troops with a sense of pride.

Also Read | Monsoon Menace: Delhi Government Hospitals on Alert to Deal With Cases of Conjunctivitis, Vector-Borne Diseases, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Speaking to ANI at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh today, General Malik said “This place is unforgettable for me. I feel proud of the armed forces particularly the Indian Army which I was heading at the time. The manner in which they recaptured ground in the most challenging of circumstances showed the true nature of our forces. I feel very honoured to amongst the kin of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation."

The war, which was fought in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions led to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors. The Indian Army recaptured the strategic peaks of Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875, among others in the war.

One of the heroes of that conflict Lt Gen YK Joshi (Retd.) who as a Lieutenant Colonel led the 13th JAK rifles in recapturing Point 4875 was awarded Vir Chakra for his service.

“We fought this war which had huge challenges, the terrain is so challenging, sub-zero temperatures and a lack of oxygen and doing all that with packs of ammunition is even tougher. The enemy also had the advantage of being on top of the mountain, but we attacked and recaptured all those features,” Lt Gen Joshi said.

One of the officers who sacrificed his life in that attack was Captain Vikram Batra better known as Shershah.

His twin Vishal Batra recalled with pride his brother’s sacrifice, “I feel it is like yesterday, it was a tough time for many of us specially those mothers who lost their sons. It is a hard memory to live with, but I feel proud because so many Army officers tell me that he is their inspiration and they joined the forces only because of him."

The Indian Army conducted a briefing today at Lamochen in Dras. The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

The narrations of battle followed by reminiscences of actions by the war heroes themselves, brought to life the bravery, indomitable spirit and everlasting zeal of the country's braves.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacted with veterans during the programme. Several former top Army officers also laid wreaths at the War Memorial in Kargil today.

The Defence Minister will pay his respect to those who made the supreme sacrifice for the victory of India by laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial tomorrow. Floral tributes will also be paid to the fallen soldiers by serving and former Army officers.

"Leaving New Delhi for Srinagar. Tomorrow, 26th July, I will be in Dras, Kargil to attend the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrations. Looking forward to it, Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, like previous years, this year too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi tomorrow. The President and Vice President of India will also commemorate the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999 with a gallant victory for India. Functions will be organised all over the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)